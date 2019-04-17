Makita (MKTAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

MKTAY opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. Makita has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Makita will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

