MAG Silver (MAG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

