Macquarie Upgrades Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Outperform

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $168.32 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.71% from the company’s current price.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. MKM Partners set a $189.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $171.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,575 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

