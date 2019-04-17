Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 400 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $59.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $2,349,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,788,832.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 11,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.66, for a total value of $643,373.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,159.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,661 shares of company stock worth $5,934,318. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

