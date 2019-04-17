Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $203,000 Holdings in Ball Co. (BLL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ball by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 69,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $371,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,058.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $105,621.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,118.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,622. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

BLL stock opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 50,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $203,000 Holdings in Ball Co. (BLL)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/macquarie-group-ltd-has-203000-holdings-in-ball-co-bll.html.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.