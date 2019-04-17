M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.75

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MPE opened at GBX 676 ($8.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.88 million and a P/E ratio of 25.13. M.P. Evans Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 616 ($8.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 800 ($10.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.12.

MPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

