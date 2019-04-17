M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,333 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,375,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,908,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,378 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 132,526,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,692,759,000 after purchasing an additional 509,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,824,544,000 after purchasing an additional 326,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,028,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,805,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

CMCSA opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $7,700,578.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 817,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,337,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $30,039.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,720 shares of company stock valued at $49,080,076 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

