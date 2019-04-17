Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Stake Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,862,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064,125 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 10.80% of Luxfer worth $50,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

LXFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

In other news, Director Joseph Bonn sold 10,041 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Stake Lifted by Fmr LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/luxfer-holdings-plc-lxfr-stake-lifted-by-fmr-llc.html.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.