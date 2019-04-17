Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.07

Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $173.07 and last traded at $172.18, with a volume of 101590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Co set a $190.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 14.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 1,379,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $199,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $558,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 244,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $36,639,278.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,142,883 shares of company stock valued at $316,468,220. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,801 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

