Lourd Capital LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Lourd Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.4% of Lourd Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lourd Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $34,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,643,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,474 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,969.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,405 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,343,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,634,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

