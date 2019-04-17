Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Pool Co. (POOL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,050,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 707,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,111,000 after buying an additional 247,103 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 912,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,692,000 after buying an additional 144,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 175.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after buying an additional 110,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,314,000 after buying an additional 76,594 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $170.62 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $135.76 and a 52-week high of $175.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Pool had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.03%.

In other news, insider Romain Kenneth G. St sold 23,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $3,653,740.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,068 shares in the company, valued at $16,641,720.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 50,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $8,089,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,041 shares in the company, valued at $11,081,770.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,461 shares of company stock worth $23,689,565. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

