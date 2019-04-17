Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 876.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Argus set a $110.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $28.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

