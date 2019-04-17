Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Masimo Co. (MASI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $132.34 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $141.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $5,072,310. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. BTIG Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

