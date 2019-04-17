Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL Has $3.50 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 199.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.39.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.36. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

