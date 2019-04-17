Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.47 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 677,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 143,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 249,903 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,867,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,202,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $59,727,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $249,761.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,620.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,559,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,077,837 and sold 111,901 shares valued at $6,010,888. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,134. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

