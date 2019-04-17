LivaNova (LIVN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.33

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.33 and last traded at $67.55, with a volume of 538452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.98 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $144,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in LivaNova by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in LivaNova by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 206,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after buying an additional 101,262 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $7,510,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after buying an additional 63,847 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

