Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LCUT opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.14 million, a P/E ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.22). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $228.27 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Centre Partners V, L.P. acquired 24,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $227,690.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 248,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,140 in the last ninety days. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 874,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 160,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the period. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

