LG Display Co Ltd. (LPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of LG Display from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LG Display has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 344.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 144,982 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 255,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 70,922 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 466.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 57,761 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 237,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 37,742 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 1,385.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

