LG Display Co Ltd. (LPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several brokerages recently commented on LPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of LG Display from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.
Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LG Display has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.82.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.
