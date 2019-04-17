LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A (LEVI) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A (NYSE:LEVI) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $24.50.

LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A

In related news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 1,000,000 shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 150,000 shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

There is no company description available for Levi Strauss & Co

