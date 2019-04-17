Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 191,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 82,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 349.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 38,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 29,570 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,507,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,924,000 after buying an additional 374,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 2,604 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $180,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 46,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,046,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,993 shares of company stock worth $8,705,705 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.01. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.77 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 12.84%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

