Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.69 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,759,000 after acquiring an additional 602,849 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,086,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,344,000 after purchasing an additional 183,720 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $78,592,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 32.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,713,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,519,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,733,000 after purchasing an additional 51,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.79. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 59.63%. The firm had revenue of $285.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.69 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/legal-general-group-plc-has-2-69-million-stake-in-mgic-investment-corp-mtg.html.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.