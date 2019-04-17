Legal & General Group Plc Buys 3,973 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.67 and a fifty-two week high of $130.10.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $177.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $2,351,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $4,716,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,124 shares in the company, valued at $33,029,420.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $9,297,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/legal-general-group-plc-buys-3973-shares-of-grand-canyon-education-inc-lope.html.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.