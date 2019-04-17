Ledyard National Bank Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 90 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,227.13 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $846.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.70 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,349.78.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $96,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.32, for a total transaction of $106,383.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 797 shares of company stock valued at $932,483 in the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

