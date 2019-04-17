Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $717,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.64.

About VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

