Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $156.00. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.26.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,200 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $1,421,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,132.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $12,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,600 shares of company stock worth $28,320,076. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

