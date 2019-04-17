Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (LOR)

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc (NYSE:LOR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

LOR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 7,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,758. Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

There is no company description available for Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc

