Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 199 Boeing Co (BA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1,371.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.47.

NYSE BA opened at $381.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total value of $873,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total value of $1,198,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

