Lantheus (LNTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Get Lantheus alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LNTH. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $984.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.93 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 73.07% and a net margin of 11.80%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Cesare Orlandi sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $50,673.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,473.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 15,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $401,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,383,810.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,062 shares of company stock worth $1,573,514. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 1,837.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

See Also: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.