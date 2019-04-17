Langen Mcalenn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Equities research analysts at Langen Mcalenn decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travelers Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 12th. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.96.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $138.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $138.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.0% in the first quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 132,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $1,044,869.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,097,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 23,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $3,008,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.