Lam Research (LRCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter. Lam Research has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $3.20-3.60 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $3.20-3.60 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $194.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $212.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 23% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.51.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 9,177 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,697,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,988 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $777,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,783. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/lam-research-lrcx-set-to-announce-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.