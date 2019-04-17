LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Invests $3.62 Million in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Stock

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,999 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,606 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 384.2% in the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $292,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,400.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $125,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.36.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $209.61. 462,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,493. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $232.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.73%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

