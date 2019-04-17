Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $140.53 and last traded at $144.16. 2,289,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 810,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 8.43%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $152,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter valued at about $7,991,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 127.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

