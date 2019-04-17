L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its position in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,734,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,857,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96,559 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

NYSE LLL traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $215.77. 5,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. L3 Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $158.76 and a 12 month high of $223.73.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.81%. L3 Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total value of $1,529,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

