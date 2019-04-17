Kraton Corp (KRA) Stake Lessened by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kraton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Kraton by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 89,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 53,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,553,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,090 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Kraton to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kraton in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kraton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

KRA opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.09. Kraton Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $447.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.29 million. Kraton had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Kraton’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

