Komet Resources (KMT) Trading 8.3% Higher

Komet Resources Inc (CVE:KMT) traded up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. 41,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 49,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market cap of $8.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Komet Resources Company Profile (CVE:KMT)

Komet Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in West Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in the Guiro-Diouga gold mining property located in northern Burkina Faso; and the Dabia South permit that covers 35 square kilometers located in the gold-mining camp of Kéniéba, Republic of Mali.

