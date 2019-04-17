KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $249,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $196.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $205.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

