KLX Energy Services (KLXE) versus The Competition Critical Review

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ: KLXE) is one of 34 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare KLX Energy Services to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KLX Energy Services and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 KLX Energy Services Competitors 371 1517 2056 88 2.46

KLX Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.01%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 42.36%. Given KLX Energy Services’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KLX Energy Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares KLX Energy Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A KLX Energy Services Competitors -6.39% 40.94% 3.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLX Energy Services and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services $495.30 million $14.40 million 10.17 KLX Energy Services Competitors $3.95 billion $283.74 million 14.54

KLX Energy Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than KLX Energy Services. KLX Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KLX Energy Services rivals beat KLX Energy Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

