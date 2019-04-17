KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Earning Neutral News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has been trending neutral on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a news impact score of 0.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the asset manager an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted KKR & Co Inc's analysis:

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

KKR stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $541.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.48 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

