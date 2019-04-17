Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $27,000 Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 160.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $130.60.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.86%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,828.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. acquired 350 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,282.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,106.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

