Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $5.13 Million Stake in Deluxe Co. (DLX)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 911.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deluxe stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.94. 228,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $75.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Deluxe had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $524.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

