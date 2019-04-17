Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 2.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $77.52 and a twelve month high of $119.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Nomura raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

