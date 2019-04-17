Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 4.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.06% of AutoZone worth $16,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.68, for a total value of $259,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,528.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $995.92, for a total value of $7,469,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,023,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,140 shares of company stock worth $11,630,907. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $995.00 to $1,126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $980.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,030.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.13.

AZO stock traded down $10.22 on Wednesday, reaching $1,051.37. The company had a trading volume of 223,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,824. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $590.76 and a 1 year high of $1,074.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.97 by $1.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.74 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

