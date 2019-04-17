Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Acquires 24,741 Shares of DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology makes up approximately 2.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3,925.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 187.1% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 894,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $105.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.78%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

