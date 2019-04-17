KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Get KINGFISHER PLC/SH alerts:

KGFHY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut KINGFISHER PLC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KGFHY opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.