Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Position Reduced by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

KIM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. 3,837,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.64. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.28 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $301,253.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,887.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $101,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

