Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Stake Decreased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up about 1.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

