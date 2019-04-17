KeyCorp Weighs in on Ingevity Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NGVT)

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ingevity in a report released on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the year.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NGVT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on Ingevity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on Ingevity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ingevity to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $113.34 on Monday. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $74.98 and a 52-week high of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,146,000 after buying an additional 29,271 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $310,840.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $129,697.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Katherine Pryor Burgeson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $504,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,002.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,125 shares of company stock worth $2,876,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.