KeyCorp Weighs in on CyrusOne Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for CyrusOne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the year.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CONE. Bank of America upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

CONE opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

In related news, Director Michael Klayko purchased 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $99,900.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,002,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,630.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 5,517.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,191,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,545 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.

