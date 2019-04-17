KEY (KEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

KEY (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last week, KEY has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. KEY has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $472,439.00 worth of KEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KEY token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.69 or 0.12254461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00044263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00001037 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00025398 BTC.

KEY Profile

KEY is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. KEY’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. KEY’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey . The official website for KEY is www.bihu.com

KEY Token Trading

KEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

