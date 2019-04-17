Keppel (KPELF) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) has been trending positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Keppel earned a news impact score of 2.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:KPELF remained flat at $$4.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. Keppel has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

